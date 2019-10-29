Law firm MacRoberts secures clients as turnover rises

Scottish legal firm MacRoberts said it had gained a number of new clients after confirming a rise in both turnover and profits.

In the private sector, the firm has been appointed to act for Cala Homes as part of a select panel of legal advisers. It has also won a place on the newly established legal panel for Robertson Group, the family-owned construction, infrastructure and support services business.

In the public sector, the firm recently secured all six lots on the Scottish Government Legal Services Framework after a competitive tender process.

Other areas of the business have also experienced growth with the firm’s corporate finance team cheering a record year having acted in 123 deals worth in excess of £600 million.

The firm has enjoyed a 12 per cent rise in profits on a 4 per cent hike in turnover to some £18.8m for the year 2018/19. This was against a backdrop of “continued investment” in people, technology, flexible working practices and “fairer remuneration structures”, MacRoberts added.

Neil Kennedy, the firm’s managing partner, said: “Our recent tender wins and pleasing financial performance is testament to the hard work by everyone at MacRoberts.

“I am very proud of my team here and look forward to continuing our success as we grow and develop together,” he added.

MORE LEGAL NEWS: Turnover up for ninth year in a row at legal big-hitter Irwin Mitchell

Anderson Strathern expands Glasgow practice with bolt-on deal