Law firm Lindsays inks acquisition of Edinburgh-based Hadden Rankin

Law firm Lindsays, which serves people and businesses based in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee, has today announced a merger with Edinburgh-based legal practice Hadden Rankin.

The merger takes effect on 28 October and will see all Hadden Rankin staff transfer to Lindsays, with no redundancies. Hadden Rankin’s founding partners – Ross Hadden and Dot Rankin – will become partners at Lindsays.

The latter said the deal will boost its property and private client offering – while the deal marks its latest acquisition in a programme of strategic expansion throughout this decade, which has included similar mergers with MacLachlan & MacKenzie (2012), Shield & Kyd (also 2012), RSB Macdonald (2015) and Aitken Nairn (2018).

Alasdair Cummings, Lindsays’ managing partner, said: “We’re delighted to continue our growth through this merger with Hadden Rankin. Ross and Dot have built an excellent practice which provides a strong fit with Lindsays, and we welcome them to our partnership.

“Like Lindsays, Hadden Rankin has focussed on relationship-building to expand its client base. Throughout Lindsays’ long history we have constantly adapted and evolved, but our core ethos - to provide expert, accessible and reliable lawyers - has endured, and Ross and Dot will play a key part in continuing this philosophy when looking after clients’ personal, family or business affairs.”

Hadden said: “It is exciting for us to be joining Lindsays, allowing us to provide our clients with a much wider range of legal services and our staff with tremendous career opportunities.”

Rankin also commented. “From the moment we started talking to Lindsays we found them to be a firm which mirrors our core ethos of providing excellent client service to our clients. We are delighted to be joining them.”

Hadden Rankin’s property management business, HRPM, will not be merging with Lindsays and will continue to operate as a standalone business. The team at HRPM will continue to look after clients’ property management affairs as before.

