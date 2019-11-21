Latest chapter for Story Contracting with opening of Scottish HQ in Blantyre

Civil engineering and plant supply company Story Contracting has opened a new Scottish head office in Blantyre as it looks to hire up to 60 graduates, trainees and apprentices north of the Border in the next five years.

The family-owned company already has offices in central Glasgow and Edinburgh's Bonnyrigg, and more than 230 staff across Scotland. It said the new site follows “significant” growth in its Scottish operations and workforce, and allows it to deliver major projects across the country.

Story Scotland MD John MacArthur. Picture: Peter Sandground.

Story Contracting was founded in Carlisle in 1987 by Fred Story - who along with his family year ranked on the Sunday Times Rich List at number 692 with a fortune of £174 million.

The newly renovated 2,150-square-metre office is purpose-designed to bring together the rail, civil and plant divisions of the business. It includes training rooms, open-plan working areas and a workshop facility of 1,000 sq m to provide machinery and equipment across work sites in the region.

Story Contracting delivers infrastructure projects for Scotland’s railway - and earlier this year completed the £23m refurbishment of Edinburgh Waverley.

Story Scotland MD John MacArthur said the team has grown from just six employees in 2014. “With our growing team and pipeline of projects, the time is right to open a new head office facility in Blantyre. This is an exciting time to be a part of Story Scotland with our expanding footprint and growing bank of work in the rail and civils sectors across the country.”

Story added that it has won major UK contracts worth up to £200m in recent months, and is now targeting another 300 employees.

The company grew by 57 per cent in Scotland in 2019.