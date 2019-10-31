Latest blow sees Lloyds PPI bill top £26 billion

Bank of Scotland owner Lloyds Banking Group has been hit with a fresh £1.8 billion charge after an “unprecedented” level of payment protection insurance (PPI) claims in the run up to August’s deadline.

The banking giant, which also owns Halifax and Scottish Widows, had warned investors it would face a hefty third-quarter charge, but the latest bill is at the top end of the £1.2bn to £1.8bn range they had been told to expect.

Lloyds Banking Group has been the most exposed to PPI. Picture: Lloyds

The PPI claims ate into the lender’s pre-tax profit, which topped £2.9bn over the first nine months of the year, slightly below the £3.06bn analysts had been anticipating.

Chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio said: “I am disappointed that our statutory result was significantly impacted by the additional PPI charge in the third quarter, driven by an unprecedented level of PPI information requests received in August.”

An estimated 64 million PPI policies were sold in the UK, many in the 1990s and early 2000s. They were intended to cover missed debt repayments and were frequently marketed to consumers using aggressive tactics.

Stung

Many banks have been stung by claims in recent years though Lloyds has been the most exposed. Its latest charge brings its PPI bill to well above £26bn, according to Fiona Cincotta, an analyst at City Index.

Horta-Osorio remained upbeat about the bank’s results, saying it had made “strong strategic progress and delivered solid financial performance in a challenging external environment.

“Although continued economic uncertainty could further impact the outlook, we remain well-placed to support our customers and to continue to help Britain prosper,” he added.

The group said its economic forecast, which is used to calculate some of its predictions, depends on an “orderly” Brexit.

Risk

However, it also warned that some things are out of its control, including the risk of other countries following Britain out of the EU, and political instability which could be caused by a general election.

John Moore, senior investment manager at Brewin Dolphin, said: "PPI has reared its head again, this time delivering a £1.8bn charge for Lloyds. Aside from that, the bank’s net interest margin remains healthier than many of its peers, albeit slightly down on earlier in the year.

"Overall, it’s another resilient set of results from Lloyds and its track record on cost-cutting has helped set the bank apart from many of its competitors."

Shore Capital analyst Gary Greenwood noted: “The outlook is cautious reflecting continued macroeconomic uncertainty.

“While a key area of concern, the net interest margin, held up better than expected. Overall we expect forecasts to be coming down and, following a strong run on Brexit optimism, the shares are likely to come under pressure. We still see value in the shares, but expect that we will need to trim our 75p fair value.”

