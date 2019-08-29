Largest office scheme in Glasgow in ten years gets green light

The green light has been given to one of the most “significant” office developments to be built in Glasgow in the last decade.

The speculative “world-class” office for up to 3,000 employees at Argyle Street in the International Financial Services District has been given full planning approval by Glasgow City Council.

The scheme, designed by Glasgow-based architects Cooper Cromar, will revive a site that has lain derelict for more than 20 years and provide about 270,000 square feet net of grade A office space over ground plus 13 upper storeys, with an end value of roughly £140 million.

Conor Osborne, chief executive at Osborne+Co, the global property development and investment company behind the plans, said: “Glasgow is a key regional business hub recognised most notably for financial services, life sciences and renewable energy.

"We are confident that this ambitious development will help [the city] to fulfil its full potential by attracting global occupiers looking to invest and expand their UK presence and benefit from the skilled local workforce Glasgow has to offer.”