Larbert’s Webhelp creates 120 new jobs for 2020

Larbert call centre Webhelp will give 120 people a great start to the new decade by offering them permanent jobs at its soon to be refurbished facility.

One of the country’s leading customer experience providers, Webhelp – which is investing in significant renovation works due for completion later this year – announced an expansion of its award-winning Sky Mobile team which has led to the creation of 90 service and 30 sales positions with the firm.

The growth of this team will increase the number of people employed at the Larbert Central Business Park site to around 1000, making it one of the largest employers in the area.

The new roles are predominantly customer advisor positions, providing sales and service support for Sky Mobile customers and will also include some team manager roles. The award-winning team is recruiting now with start times from January 13 into first week in February.

Webhelp CEO David Turner said: “We are pleased to be able to offer job opportunities to more people in the Falkirk area, who have consistently performed at an extremely high level – demonstrating a talent and skill for managing the customer experience for one of the UK’s biggest brands.

“These new jobs along with the site refurbishment are indicative of our commitment to investing in both people and infrastructure in support of our local economy.”

Visit www.webhelp.com/careers for more information about the company and the vacancies.