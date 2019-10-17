Larbert eatery The Outside Inn to be turned inside out in £500,000 refurb

A Larbert restaurant is to be transformed inside out in a bid to re-engage with its community.

The Outside Inn will close on Sunday, October 27, at 7pm to allow for a £500,000 refurbishment to be carried out before re-opening as The Bruce on Friday, December 6.

The Outside Inn chef supervisor Chris Ramsay; kitchen team coach Tim Franks; and kitchen porter Stephen Murray

Management at the Bellsdyke Road eatery felt the timing was right to bring a “contemporary” feel to the premises and focus on doing more for the surrounding area.

With that in mind, and as part of its relaunch, the restaurant is teaming up with Glasgow’s Children’s Hospital Charity to support a group of fundraisers, which includes a local woman, who will walk from the city to The Falkirk Wheel to generate cash for neo-natal nurses.

The venue, which has been in business for more than 20 years, will be overseen by a new manager in the form of Jean Blakelaw who will leave her role at The Fluke in Inverness to join newly recruited staff at the revamped restaurant in December.

Nicola Farrell, The Outside Inn’s general manager, said: “This place is going to look completely unique because it’s massive but we want to go down the ‘community look’.

“Mitchells and Butlers took over but it never got brought into the Sizzling brand.

“It’s going to be completely revamped in quite a contemporary style. There will be loads of booth tables. It’s a massive amount being spent so it’s exciting.

“I think we became a wee bit detached so a lot of charity work is coming into play. We’re doing lots in the area to support local acts too.”

The name for The Bruce stems from a desire to among bosses to tie in with a local connection.

Nicola explained: “We found out there was a historical building called Stenhouse in Stenhousemuir. It was owned by the Bruces and we wanted something with a historical connection. We’ve got a lot of people who have worked here for a long time and we would like to say thank you for everyone’s support and we hope that continues with the refurb.”

The Bruce’s relaunch night will start at 5pm and proceeds from the event will go to the Warriors Walk for Neonatal, Intensive Care Unit Nurses fundraising group.