Landmark Perthshire baronial hotel described as one of Scotland’s finest changes hands

Acting on behalf of a private client, property firm Savills has completed the sale of Fonab Castle in Pitlochry to Fonab SPV, for an undisclosed sum.

The five star hotel and spa resort with fine dining restaurant is set within a rural estate extending to some 11 acres.

The property is centred around a Category B listed Scottish baronial mansion house, dating back to 1892. It boasts a significant heritage, having been owned by wealthy merchants and also operated as a British Red Cross auxiliary hospital caring for wounded soldiers during the First World War.

Savills noted that the property is situated in a “highly accessible yet semi-rural location”, surrounded by mountains, woodlands and the River Tummel. It has 43 individually styled guest bedrooms and suites, some with “outstanding period features and breathtaking views”.

The property also benefits from a bespoke spa and 3 AA Rosette fine dining restaurant, the firm added.

Financial details surrounding the change of ownership have not been disclosed.

Steven Fyfe, associate director in the hotels capital markets team at Savills Glasgow, said: “We are delighted to complete the sale of Fonab Castle on behalf of the owners, which offers a truly remarkable, luxury Scottish experience.

“We look forward to watching the purchasers’ business plan take shape. Pitlochry is a popular destination for tourists offering beautiful scenery and many attractions. The market for luxury and leisure-led hotel assets is continuing to attract strong demand.”

