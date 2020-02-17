Landmark East Lothian hotel set for major overhaul after sale to US firm

Scottish hotels group Macdonald Hotels has sold a landmark East Lothian hotel to a US property firm.

The Macdonald Marine Hotel & Spa in North Berwick is set to undergo “extensive renovations” starting in the autumn following the sale to Chicago-based property developer AJ Capital Partners.

The same US group acquired the upmarket Rusacks Hotel in St Andrews last year from Macdonald Hotels, also for an undisclosed sum.

Eric Hassberger, partner and chief operating officer at AJ Capital Partners, said: “We look forward to welcoming golf and leisure travelers alike to both the Rusacks Hotel in St Andrews and the Marine Hotel in North Berwick, and pairing these two incredible destinations to deliver unforgettable experiences for generations to come.”

Once completed in spring 2021, the Marine Hotel will debut with 89 bedrooms, two food and beverage concepts, expansive meeting and event space and an indoor-outdoor spa and fitness centre.

