Lanarkshire’s Errington Cheese looks to new era after buying goats

Lanarkshire-based Errington Cheese is celebrating a “new lease of life” after acquiring a herd of goats as it revamps its product menu.

The Yorkshire Dairy Goats are from a High Health Status Herd in Yorkshire, and enable the firm to produce goat’s milk cheese that will be available from the autumn.

Errington Cheese said it can produce the cheese quickly and year-round. It comes after the business won a legal fight with South Lanarkshire Council, which wanted its products declared unsafe to eat due to an outbreak in E-Coli.

The company said that despite winning the case, it had stopped production of Dunsyre Blue – adding that the lengthy dispute caused a loss of customers that led to a drop in production volume and sheep milk levels.

Selina Cairns, director of the firm and daughter of founder Humphrey Errington, said: “We are excited to welcome these lovely goats to our farm. I am pleased to say they are settling in well and seem to have adjusted to the new surroundings.

“We have even had some kids already who are doing well. This is a positive next step for us here at Errington Cheese and, despite the issues with local authorities, we’re ready for you to try something new”