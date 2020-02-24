KPMG unveils key Scots appointment amid expected leap in deals

KPMG has made what it says is a key hire in Scotland as it readies itself for an uplift in Scottish deal activity in 2020.

Graeme Williams will lead the accountancy giant’s corporate finance team across central Scotland, with a focus on privately owned and private equity backed businesses.

He joins KPMG with more than a decade’s experience working in the Big Four across both London and Scotland.

Williams said: “The market is slowly starting to pick up momentum and 2020 could be an incredibly interesting year with potential for some significant deal volume and value."

James Kergon, KPMG’s head of deal advisory in Scotland, said: “In 2020, KPMG is celebrating its 150th anniversary and our focus this year in Scotland is firmly on growth and evolution. The economic and political landscape has changed significantly, creating new challenges and opportunities. From tech to tariffs, our clients are navigating a constantly shifting world and we’re working hard to ensure we’re in the strongest position to help them remain focused on sustainable, long-term growth.

“Graeme’s appointment is central to that growth strategy. He’ll play a significant role in deepening our support for our clients and reaching out to new markets and customers. The early signs for 2020 are cautiously optimistic. We could be set for a particularly buoyant deal environment, and I’m delighted Graeme will lead the charge for KPMG in Scotland.”