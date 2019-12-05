KPMG to move from Aberdeen home of 25 years

Big Four accountancy firm KPMG is to leave its Aberdeen home of 25 years and relocate to the multi-million-pound Marischal Square development in the city.

The professional services giant will move from its current base in Albyn Place to the new location in the spring.

The firm said the relocation would create “greater flexibility”, bringing teams together for the first time in a single open-plan space. Plans are also underway to enable clients to make the most of the central location, with event, breakout and shared working spaces.

Final designs and planning are currently underway, with more than 140 auditors and advisors set to move to the fourth floor of 1 Marischal Square.

Martin Findlay, KPMG’s senior partner in Aberdeen, said: “We’ve called Albyn Place home for 25 years, and have some great memories here, but we’re incredibly excited about our next move.

“KPMG has been part of the fabric of Aberdeen since the nineteenth century, so we felt it was only fitting to make our next base a development which truly reflects the city’s optimistic future.

“For the first time, our various teams in Aberdeen will be able to work together in one dedicated floor, allowing far greater collaboration and flexibility.”

Stephen Turner, regional director, Scotland, at Muse Developments, said: “We are proud that KMPG has chosen 1 Marischal Square for the next phase of its progression here in Aberdeen. Its presence proves that if the right property is available, world-class organisations will commit to a city centre location and the firm will further enhance the business credentials of the area.

“KPMG is a very welcome addition to our existing portfolio of clients. The Grade A space on offer is proving very attractive to prospective occupiers,” he added.

