KPMG pushes button on Glasgow start-up help hub

Accountancy major KPMG said it was bolstering its support for Scotland’s start-up community with a new base in the heart of Glasgow.

A dedicated specialist team from the firm will now sit alongside tech-focused fast-growing businesses at the Clockwise co-working space in Glasgow.

Support and guidance will be provided to tenants on a range of “business-critical” issues such as raising finance, governance and advice on R&D tax credits. From this autumn, in collaboration with Clockwise, KPMG will be launching a breakfast event programme.

Clockwise opened its doors in 2017 following an extensive refurbishment of office space on Renfrew Street.

Catherine Burnet, senior partner at KPMG in Scotland, said: “Scotland’s economy is going through a period of rapid change, with more and more entrepreneurs embracing disruptive innovation and focusing on developing their own high-growth businesses.

“KPMG has traditionally built relationships with large, established businesses, and that will continue to be a major focus for us, but we’re keen to play our part in shaping the new, future economy, sharing our insight and support with Scotland’s new dynamic business leaders, and acting as facilitators, helping to connect them to our extensive global network of talent and experience.”

General manager at Clockwise, Lesley Anne Jeffery, who helped launch the hub in 2017, added: “From the first day we opened our doors in Glasgow, we’ve worked hard to move away from the traditional image of slightly soulless serviced offices.

“The Clockwise approach is all about building a community of entrepreneurs, start-ups and freelancers, who can learn from each other, network and grow together. KPMG adds a completely new dimension to our offering.”