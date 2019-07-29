KPMG brings Edinburgh director home to boost tax team

KPMG has bolstered its Scottish offering with the arrival of tax director and Edinburgh native Rianne Lindsay.

Lindsay has relocated from the accountancy giant’s mid-market mergers and acquisitions (M&A) tax team in London to its Edinburgh office, where she will work across the Central Belt to boost its private capital and M&A presence.

She will be responsible for advising owner-managed and private equity-backed clients, with a focus on supporting these through growth including providing due diligence and tax structuring support on transactions and maximising tax opportunities.

Lindsay said: “I started my career in my home town of Edinburgh so it feels right to return. M&A activity has been steadily increasing in Scotland over recent years, and my experience working with such a diverse client base in London should provide some valuable insight and support to growth-hungry businesses throughout the country.”

KPMG’s head of tax in Scotland, Alan Turner, added: “Rianne’s return to Edinburgh reinforces KPMG’s commitment to grow our presence and service offering throughout Scotland.

“Given the significance of privately-held business to Scotland’s economy, it is important we are able to support our private capital clients throughout their lifecycle. This is against a backdrop of increasing complexity of the tax rules, resulting in strong market demand for our services.”