Kleinwort Hambros names new director of private banking in Edinburgh office

Kleinwort Hambros has announced the appointment of Richard Lockhart as director of private banking in its Edinburgh office – which is marking its tenth anniversary.

Lockhart will be responsible for originating and managing client relationships and helping Kleinwort Hambros – the UK private banking arm of Societe Generale – to grow its presence in Scotland. He will report to Chris Thomson, head of Edinburgh and head of UK regions, and joins from Royal Bank of Scotland unit Adam & Company.

Lockhart will help Kleinwort Hambros to grow its presence in Scotland. Picture: contributed.

Having joined as a private banker in 1989, Lockhart became a director in 2004 before being appointed executive director in 2010.

At Adam & Company, he worked with a broad range of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients, guiding them through private banking, structuring and tactical debt conversations.

Kleinwort Hambros’ Edinburgh office was established in 2009, it services clients throughout Scotland, and says it has grown into a trusted adviser to individuals, family groups, charities and trusts.

Thomson said: “Richard’s appointment demonstrates our strong commitment to our team in Scotland which provides a personalised and expert service to our clients, close to their home or place of work.

“We are extremely proud of what we have achieved in Edinburgh with more than ten years of uninterrupted annual growth. An appointment of Richard’s calibre illustrates that, after ten years, our local growth shows no sign of slowing down.”