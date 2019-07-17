Kirkintilloch bakery tastes success in Scottish Baker of the Year contest

Peter’s Bakery of Kirkintilloch did their customers proud recently by taking home a top prize in the Scottish Baker of the Year 2019/20 competition.

The bakery was awarded a regional bronze in the biscuit category at the prestigious contest.

“We are delighted,” said Peter McDonald of Peter’s Bakery, “and we have our customers to thank as it was their votes that got us here! Taking home such a prestigious prize is a huge honour and we cannot wait to share the news with our staff and customers alike.”

Following the votes of over 8,000 bakery customers across Scotland and a rigorous day of blind judging by 50 of the industry’s top professionals, the winners were finally announced on Saturday 8th June at a glittering awards dinner at the Crowne Plaza in Glasgow.

“This competition is hugely popular, with thousands of everyday bakery shoppers voting for their favourite products,” said Head Judge, Robert Ross.

“We received over 30,000 individual product votes for goods baked by the best bakers in Scotland. Peter’s Bakery can be very proud to take home a prize in such a competitive field of brilliant products.”

The Scottish Baker of the Year Competition, now in its 8th year, recognises Scotland’s best pies, scones, loaves, savoury items, morning rolls, cakes and biscuits. Business awards are also given to the best Café Bakery, Craft Bakery, Retail Bakery and Wholesale Bakery with one lucky baker being crowned Scottish Baker of the Year.

Alasdair Smith of Scottish Bakers, who organise the competition said, “We are delighted to once again be giving Scottish bakers the chance to shine and showcase their fantastic products and it has given us great delight to present awards to each and every worthy winner.”

A full list of winners can be found here: https://issuu.com/scottishbakers/docs/scottish_baker_of_the_year_2019_com