Kirkcaldy pub dating back to 1605 receives bumper makeover

One of Kirkcaldy’s oldest pubs is set for a six-figure relaunch that will see it create up to ten jobs.

Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars is pumping £450,000 into the complete renovation of The Chapel Tavern, which dates back to 1605.

An artist's impression of the historic Chapel Tavern, set to relaunch in April. Picture: Contributed

Under the stewardship of new licensee Reece Webb, the pub’s interior and exterior will be thoroughly revamped, creating a kitchen and a dining area so the pub can expand into offering food.

The project will include enlarging the windows to let in more light, adding cafe-style furniture and converting a tarmacked backyard into a spacious terrace with seating for 58 guests.

Building work will commence next week and the pub is scheduled to reopen in late April.

Webb said: “The Chapel Tavern is a beautiful old pub with a lovely atmosphere. I’d like to make it a local that the community is proud of with great food, drink and entertainment on their doorsteps.”

Brian Davidson, Star Pubs & Bars operations director for Scotland, added: “Reece’s experience, energy and enthusiasm are just what The Chapel Tavern needs to bring it back to life.

"The pub will have something for everyone when the development is completed. We’re working hard to reopen it so that people can make the most of the gorgeous new terrace when the warmer weather arrives.”