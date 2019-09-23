Kilchrenan Inn in Argyll & Bute set for new lease of life after acquisition

A rural Argyll & Bute inn and former 18th century trading post has been acquired by a hotel business, supported by a five-figure finance package from Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS).

The Kilchrenan Inn, which is situated close to the shores of Loch Awe, has been acquired by hotel firm MTM Hospitality, run by Philip Carr and Philippa Pedley who are said to have “significant experience in the hospitality sector”.

Once an 18th century trading post, the inn was recently extensively refurbished to offer guests “modern amenities while remaining true to its traditional features”.

Under the new leadership, the inn will create five jobs for the surrounding community, with the aim of “significantly growing” the business and its turnover.

Carr, director and owner-operator at the Kilchrenan Inn, said: “We were looking to move to the area of Argyll & Bute and found the Kilchrenan Inn to be an ideal business venture for us.

"Not only is it located within a picturesque rural location, offering stunning views of the countryside, but it had huge potential to be a go-to destination for tourists and locals to enjoy, with quality food, drinks and a relaxing place to stay.

"We have exciting growth plans for the business, including the creation of new jobs for the Argyll & Bute area, and look forward to the future of the Kilchrenan Inn.”

Alan McNair, relationship manager at RBS, said Carr and Pedley "have a real drive to succeed, and their track record in the hospitality industry will have an incredibly positive impact not only on running and operating the Inn itself, but on the surrounding community, via job-creation and offering a high-quality service to residents and visitors".