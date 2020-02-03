Kelso-based accountancy firm Rennie Welch expands into larger Berwick site

Borders-headquartered accountant Rennie Welch LLP has expanded into new offices in Berwick-upon-Tweed to accommodate growth in its business in the region.

The move into a larger site in the town’s Ramparts Business Park follows last year’s merger with local firm Optimus Accounting.

The Rennie Welch Berwick team. Picture: contributed.

Kelso-based Rennie Welch initially expanded into Berwick in 2016. The new office, led by partners Patrick Evans, Mairi Drummond and Mark Thompson, can accommodate up to 30 people, which would nearly treble its existing team of 12. The Berwick office is also supported by the wider Rennie Welch team of 40 professional and support staff in the Borders.

Tax partner Thompson said: “Our investment in this new office follows last year’s successful merger with Optimus Accounting and continued growth across our Berwick-upon-Tweed practice.

“The new premises, combined with a significant investment into enhanced facilities and systems, will help us build on our reputation as a firm which provides friendly and professional services to its clients. It also gives us the space we need to increase our headcount as we target further growth across the local region, on both sides of the Border.”