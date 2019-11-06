Kebab sales up 50% at Glasgow's GDK ahead of international expansion

Have your say

Glasgow-headquartered German Doner Kebab chain has seen sales surge by almost 50 per cent as it gears up to target the international market.

The food chain has recorded a 49.6 per cent rise in like-for-like in annual revenues after a period of aggressive UK expansion.

GDK's Daniel Bunce is 'immensely proud' of the kebab chain's progress. Picture: Contributed

GDK has opened 36 outlets over the past two years and is now embarking on expansion into Saudi Arabia, with a development agreement of 100 stores over the next ten years.

Franchises have also been signed in Canada’s Ontario and British Columbia provinces, with negotiations underway to open outlets in the US.

GDK last month appointed former TGI Fridays boss Murray Willows to spearhead its growth ambitions.

Daniel Bunce, MD for the brand’s UK, Ireland and Europe arm, said: “We are immensely proud of bringing a product to the market that clearly appeals to the next generation of restaurant goers.”

The kebab chain is the flagship of the Hero Brands portfolio, owned by the Sarwar family.

