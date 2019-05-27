Just Enterprise wins £5m Scottish Government deal

Have your say

A social enterprise consultancy has secured a £5 million Scottish Government contract to support the nation’s third sector.

Just Enterprise, a consortium of business consultancy specialists, offers workshops and support services tailored to enterprises and entrepreneurs following a profit-with-purpose model.

It will use the contract win to fund the Just Enterprise Programme, which launches in August and is open to social enterprises across Scotland.

The consultancy claims that previous attendees report increased employment, better business and strategic planning, greater sustainability and resilience, and more efficient working practices.

Celia Hodson, chief executive of sanitary ware social enterprise Hey Girls, said: “Just Enterprise enabled us, as a new social enterprise with ambitious growth aspirations, to bid for and win a significant Government contract that boosted our turnover, credibility and profile.”