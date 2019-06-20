Just Employment Law raise thousands in fight against cancer

A Glasgow-based legal firm has aided the fight against pancreatic cancer by raising more than £81,000 at a charity event.

Just Employment Law (JEL) fundraised the five-figure sum in honour of Pancreatic Cancer Scotland at its Summer Ball, held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow on Saturday 15 June.

This event, which built on the success of JEL’s first summertime ball held in 2017, welcomed almost 500 guests and was co-hosted by Des Clarke and Tam Cowan.

One lucky guest hit top gear by scooping the star prize of the evening - a new car provided by Belmont Group - while pianist John Rankin, vocalist Amy Lawrence and their band Seattle provided entertainment throughout the evening.

For JEL managing director David McRae the event marked three years since the passing of his mother, Margaret, as a result of the pancreatic cancer.

He said: “We were once again humbled by the incredible support we received for our Summer Ball from the many hundreds of donors, sponsors and guests who collectively helped us raise funds which will hopefully prove to be transformational for the charity.

"Our aim is to assist the fantastic work being carried out by Pancreatic Cancer Scotland as the charity attempts to fund research into, and raise awareness of, this deadly disease in the hope of improving survival rates. My colleagues and I at JEL are genuinely delighted to be able to assist this most worthy of causes."