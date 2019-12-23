Joiner hoping to turn old Hawick hotel garage into workshop

Plans are being drawn up to turn part of a former Hawick hotel into a joinery workshop.

Joiner Stephen Cranston has applied to Scottish Borders Council for planning consent for partial change of use of the garage at the old Buccleuch Hotel in Trinity Street into a home for his business, currently based in the town’s Wilton Hill.

If approved, the workshop would be accompanied by a storage area.

In a statement submitted to planners on Mr Cranston’s behalf, his agent, Stuart Patterson, says: “Every effort would be made to minimise any disruption to adjoining properties and businesses, but with the condition of the building deteriorating, this might be the last chance to save what has been a well-recognised and well-used property in the town.”

The Buccleuch Hotel, opened in or around 1882, closed in November 2015.