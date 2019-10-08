Johnston Carmichael supports record £290m of commprop deals

Johnston Carmichael’s construction and property incentives team has cheered a new record after advising on commercial property projects worth £290 million in 2018.

The accountant and business advisory firm’s commprop clients included Glasgow’s Radisson Red Hotel and the Glenrinnes gin and vodka distillery.

Its five-strong construction and property incentives team was formed in 2013 to provide strategic advice on capital allowances in the built environment, to date it has advised on projects totalling £1.6 billion since its inception.

Michael Murray, partner and head of construction and property, said: “Our approach is to get involved as early as possible be it a transaction, refurbishment or a new build project. We can begin by adding value in the initial stages and advising on contractual issues on a property transaction, or by engaging with a client’s design team in order to identify the relevant capital allowances and incentives.

“Coming from a non-accountancy background means we can offer something different to our clients. Our surveying, construction and engineering experience enables us to be the valuable communication link between the worlds of accountancy, property and construction.”

