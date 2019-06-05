Johnston Carmichael launches Dundee office

Johnston Carmichael has launched an office in Dundee as part of its strategic expansion, boosting its total Scottish footprint to a dozen sites.

The Scottish accountancy and business advisory firm has established a new hub to support the city’s key sectors, including its burgeoning tech and life sciences industries.

Its team will be based in Dundee One, the landmark building set at the city’s central waterfront. The expansion brings the number of offices operated by Johnston Carmichael across Scotland to 12, and supports its existing Forfar and Perth practices.

The practice will aim to tap into the growing activity in the creative and digital industries in Dundee, which it described as one of Scotland’s “most ambitious” cities. Dundee is the UK’s first

Unesco’s City of Design and home to the first V&A outside of London.

A recent report by entrepreneur network Tech Nation estimated that Dundee’s digital technology sector added more than £200 million to the economy in 2017 and supported upwards of 2,500 jobs.

Johnston Carmichael said its team will also target businesses from other key sectors including food and drink and agriculture.

Sir Pete Downes, former principal and vice-chancellor of The University of Dundee and a leading figure in the pharmaceutical industry, has been appointed as a senior adviser to the firm to support this expansion.

Downes said: “Johnston Carmichael is a highly ambitious firm with the experience and knowledge to help Dundee’s businesses to achieve their growth plans.

“We now have a world class attraction in the form of the V&A, but this is just the start of the journey for Dundee.

“I am pleased to be working in partnership with Johnston Carmichael as it seeks to harness the collective strength of the city and create a community that will generate economic opportunities for all.”

Recently appointed Jenn Stewart, who joins Johnston Carmichael as a restructuring director, will be based at the new practice. Stewart has worked in Dundee for 12 years and is a licensed insolvency practitioner, with “a wealth of experience” across the corporate and personal insolvency field.

Innovations taxes senior manager Andrew McMillan, business advisory manager Ryan Milne, head of entrepreneurial taxes Andrew Holloway and head of technology and life sciences Shaun Millican will also be based in the office.

Andrew Walker, board member and partner at Johnston Carmichael, who has led the establishment of the office, said: “Dundee has an extraordinary technology community spanning gaming, life sciences and manufacturing with an exciting academia producing dynamic spin -outs.

“Opening in Dundee is a very important and symbolic milestone in our firm’s growth and development.

“We have long harboured ambitions to build a strong presence in one of Scotland’s largest and most ambitious cities.

“We will be using our expertise and deep knowledge of the technology sector to support the city’s businesses at all stages of their growth journey from start-ups to scale-ups, helping them to prosper and progress.”