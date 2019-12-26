Johnnie Walker looking to recruit actors for Princes Street visitor attraction

Whisky giant Diageo is looking for professional actors as part of its staff recruitment for the Johnnie Walker global visitor attraction on Princes Street.

The Capital attraction is set to bring to life the story of world’s biggest whisky brand itself and its makers and is expected to welcome millions of visitors from around the world.

The visitor experience, which is currently under construction at the West End in the former Fraser’s stote, is expected to create between 160 to 180 full time equivalent roles once it is fully open, including experience ambassadors, bartenders, retail consultants, front of house staff, as well as professional actors.

Those hoping for a job will need to be patient as the full recruitment process, including interviews, will not begin until 2020 but a new website launched which is dedicated to the mutli-million pound attraction sets out the details of the roles on offer and is encouraging people to register their interest.

Ewan Andrew, Diageo’s president of global supply & procurement, said: “Our ambition is to create the best whisky visitor experience in the world and drive tourism across the four corners of Scotland and we want the best talent to join our team to help us achieve that.

“There will be a range of exciting new jobs at Johnnie Walker Princes Street with opportunities for great bartenders, storytellers, and people who are passionate about Scotch Whisky, hospitality and broader tourism in Scotland.

“We want to excite visitors and locals about Scotch and Johnnie Walker by providing a truly memorable experience to every guest and our team will be at the heart of that.”

The company offers a parental leave policy which gives every employee the right to six months fully paid parental leave regardless of gender, sexual orientation or whether they become parents biologically, via surrogacy or choose to adopt, part of their leading inclusion and diversity agenda.

As well as creating more than 160 new jobs the visitor experience is expected to generate in the region of £135 million in tourism spend in the wider Edinburgh economy.

The Johnnie Walker visitor experience is the focal point of a £185 million investment in Scotch whisky and tourism.

Work is under way to meticulously restore the building.