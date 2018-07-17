John Muir Way is put on map

One of Scotland’s leading walking trails has received a boost that will benefit local businesses and tourist destinations across the Capital.

Funding has been secured for a two-year initiative dedicated to attracting more walkers and cyclists to the John Muir Way.

Running between Helensburgh and Dunbar, the John Muir Way is a 134-mile coast-to-coast route, launched in 2014 to commemorate the Dunbar-born man who became known as the “Father of the National Parks” in America.

The route takes in some of Scotland’s most iconic landmarks, coastlines and Edinburgh.

The Central Scotland Green Network Trust (CSGNT), which manages the iconic coast-to-coast route, said the marketing drive will be a catalyst to collaboration with businesses along the route, with a view to promoting them as a part of the John Muir Way experience.

The key focus will be to help local businesses across Edinburgh interested in working together with the John Muir Way to reach new customers. To indicate their interest, businesses are encouraged to provide their details and answer a few questions by completing a short survey.

Gavin Morton, marketing and business engagement officer for the John Muir Way, said: “We’re in a fortunate position to have a growing market for walking and cycling tourism, together with a fantastic and unique asset to promote. There is a real opportunity for local businesses to make the most of this increased footfall by working with us.”

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, said, “Spanning 134 miles, from Helensburgh to Dunbar, the John Muir Way showcases some of Scotland’s best natural assets, landmarks and towns.

“I am delighted to hear that funding has been secured for a new marketing campaign which will bring even more visitors to the Central Belt to enjoy this fantastic route.

“These visitors represent a major benefit for local businesses and the visitor economy. Tourism is more than a holiday experience – it is the heartbeat of the Scottish economy and touches every community, generating income, jobs and social change.”

The project is financed by the Scottish Government and European Community through the LEADER 2014–2020 Programme and local authorities along the John Muir Way.