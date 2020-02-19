Jobs blow as Scottish crane hire business folds

A Scottish crane hire business has gone bust with the loss of about a dozen staff.

Established in 2001, Whyte Crane Hire provided lifting services and mobile crane hire to customers across a range of business sectors, including oil and gas. It had been operating from two leased premises, in Aberdeen and Grangemouth.

Blair Nimmo and Alistair McAlinden of KPMG were appointed as joint administrators of the company earlier this week. As a result of the administration appointment, all 11 employees have been made redundant.

Nimmo said: “Despite the extensive efforts of the Whyte family, Whyte Crane Hire was unable to continue trading in light of significant liabilities and cashflow difficulties, having been affected by the challenging market conditions in the Scottish construction and oil and gas sectors.

“This has led to the redundancies which have been announced. We will be working closely with Skills Development Scotland via their PACE team to support all affected employees during this difficult time.”