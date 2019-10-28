IT security firm The TechForce to fund specialist cyber exams

An IT firm is offering North-East students and professionals the opportunity to kickstart a career in cyber security with a ­specialist competition.

Aberdeen-based The TechForce has pledged to financially support five individuals to achieve their CompTIA Security+ qualification, an essential requirement for people seeking a career in IT ­security.

Participants must ­register their interest by submitting a one-minute video explaining why they would benefit from this qualification.

Two of the entries will win a full reimbursement of their exam costs, while a further three will receive a 50 per cent contribution.

MD Jai Aenugu said: “We are always looking at ways in which we can support the next generation of ­talent coming into the IT and security industry.

“As well as university and college students, we expect to receive applications from working people of all ages and backgrounds who are perhaps keen to pivot their careers to focus exclusively on security.”

