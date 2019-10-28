IT heavyweight CGI opens doors to Edinburgh base

IT group CGI has officially launched its new office in Edinburgh city centre following a £6 million investment.

The Canadian IT firm, which also has a presence in Glasgow, Aberdeen and Melrose, has expanded its footprint in the capital with the 9,500 square foot premises on George Street, opened yesterday by Edinburgh council leader Adam McVey.

The business has invested 6m in the new office. Picture: Stewart Attwood

The new base represents a £6m investment by CGI and provides capacity for headcount growth, with space for more than 250 staff.

Earlier this month CGI, which employs more than 500 people in Scotland, announced that Glasgow-based Lindsay McGranaghan will take the reins as its Scottish business unit leader.

McGranaghan said: “The Scottish capital is a key component in our drive to make Scotland a core part of CGI’s global business and we are gearing up to expand our dedicated and hard-working team.”

