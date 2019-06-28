Isle of Skye Brewing Company swallows Black Wolf Brewery

Isle of Skye Brewing Company has swallowed industry peer Black Wolf Brewery as it looks to step up production.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, will help Isle of Skye Brewing Company meet the growing demand for its beers, using Black Wolf’s “established and robust” bottling facilities.

The move also provides the opportunity to explore other packaging arrangements, which could lead to expanded listings across the entire product range.

Isle Of Skye Brewing has been operating since 1995 and was purchased by Kenny Webster in 2013. It ha has seen sales treble since then following a full rebrand and introduction of a new range of beers.

The Skye line-up is now 12 strong and includes top performing Skye Gold, Red, Black, Blaven, the bespoke Yer Ben, and new Skye Craft lager.

Black Wolf Brewery operates from Throsk near Stirling and was previously known as TSA (Traditional Scottish Ales) before rebranding and changing its name in 2014, in homage to its Stirlingshire roots.

Black Wolf produces a 12-strong range of craft, premium and heritage style brews including Rok IPA, Lomond Gold and 1488.

Before the purchase by Isle of Skye Brewing, Black Wolf was part of the VC2 Brands portfolio, which also includes Stivy’s cider and Boë Gin.

Both Isle of Skye and Black Wolf will operate as normal under the new ownership. The Skye Brewing range of beers will continue to be brewed in Uig on Skye and Black Wolf will continue to bottle for other brands.

Webster, who is managing director of Isle of Skye Brewing Company, said: “The purchase of Black Wolf Brewery from our friends at VC2 brands is a hugely positive move for both businesses.

“For Skye Brewing in particular, by having our own owned bottling facilities, we’ll be able to meet current growth demands and look at additional opportunities.

“Skye Brewing has gone from strength to strength since the first brew back in 1995. Our talented team will continue to produce our award-winning range on Skye, and we look forward to bringing a taste of the island to more people as we increase production thanks to the new deal.”

Graham Coull of VC2 Brands added: “We’ve worked with the team at Skye Brewing Company for a number of years and the deal we’ve brokered will secure the longevity, growth and future for both brands and wider businesses. This sale allows us to focus more on the Boë Gin brand which is growing very rapidly.”