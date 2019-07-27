Isle of Raasay Distillery in high spirits in advance of gin launch

The Isle of Raasay Distillery will launch its first Hebridean gin today ahead of the inaugural annual International Scottish Gin Day next Saturday.

It is thought to be the first legal spirit from Raasay, an island rooted in centuries of illicit distilling, with the company’s first single malt set to follow in 2020.

The Isle of Raasay Gin came about with support from local botanist Stephen Bungard and Heriot-Watt University scholar Fiona Williamson, and is distilled in a Frilli copper pot still using a blend of ten traditional and island-based botanicals.

Distillery co-founder Alasdair Day said: “Raasay’s remarkable geology and our modern island distillery inspired both the creation and presentation of our exciting new Scottish gin that we look forward to sharing with the growing number of visitors to Raasay and gin-lovers alike.”

The gin will be launched during an official event at the Isle of Raasay Distillery, with gin tours, and live music from Trail West.