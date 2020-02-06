Irn-Bru to be made using renewable energy as wind power deal struck

Irn-Bru is to go green after its manufacturer struck a deal with a Swedish energy group to run its factories on wind power.

AG Barr, which produces Scotland's "other national drink", will introduce fossil-free electricity to power its operations across the UK following a deal with Vattenfall.

AG Barr will iintroduce fossil-free electricity to power its operations across the UK. Picture: TSPL

The 10-year contract will provide 100 per cent renewable electricity to AG Barr sites including factories in Cumbernauld and Milton Keynes, and regional sites in Forfar, Bolton, Newcastle, Sheffield, West Midlands and Manchester.

Vattenfall will supply AG Barr with 22GWh per year from wind farms in the UK - the equivalent electricity used by 6,000 UK homes annually.

Roger White, chief executive of AG Barr, said: "We're always looking for new ways to innovate and we're excited to work with Vattenfall, who specialise in doing things differently.

"Introducing 100 per cent renewable electricity across all our UK sites is a big step towards reducing our carbon footprint and delivering our ambitious sustainable business goals."

Danielle Lane, UK country manager at Vattenfall, said: "Our goal is to make a life free from fossil fuel possible for our customers and we are delighted to provide AG Barr with a long-term supply of home-grown renewable energy.

"We are seeing more and more companies looking to secure fossil free power for their business as they work towards net-zero carbon emissions."