Irn-Bru maker AG Barr unveils new Scots-born boss as sales top £400 million

Irn-Bru maker AG Barr has a new boss after revealing strong full-year trading with sales set to top a record £400 million.

Scots-born former Saga and Superdry chief executive Euan Sutherland will take the reins at the iconic soft drinks maker from the start of May. He takes over from incumbent chief executive Roger White, who announced last summer that he would be standing down after some 20 years in the post. White had been the Cumbernauld-based group’s first boss from outside the founding Barr family when he was appointed in 2004.

Unveiling the succession plans, AG Barr said White would step down from the board at the end of April but will remain available until the end of July to support a “smooth leadership transition” as planned. He bows out on something of a high with the group battling rising costs, a consumer spending squeeze, unfavourable weather and strike action to achieve a strong revenue and profit performance for the year to January.

Soft drink Irn-Bru is one of Scotland's most famous brands.

In a trading update accompanying news of its new leader, Barr said annual revenues were expected to come in at around £400m, which would represent year-on-year growth of 26 per cent or 7.6 per cent on a like-for-like basis, excluding the contribution from the Boost drinks business acquired in December 2022. Adjusted profit before tax is now expected to be in the region of £49.5m, up 13.8 per cent on the prior year and slightly ahead of previous market expectations.

The group said it continued to experience cost inflation though at a “less significant” level than in the previous year. It noted that its supply chain capital investment programme was on track supporting the in-sourcing of the recently acquired Boost and Rio brands.

White said: “All our teams across the group have worked hard to deliver an excellent overall performance. This has been supported by continued brand investment, strong execution of our sales plans and progress across our supply chain improvement programme. We have positive momentum behind our brands and business as we enter the new financial year.

“This strong trading performance, coupled with the benefits already being delivered by our margin rebuild programme, has ensured we close the year with a strong profit performance and confidence in the group’s long-term growth strategy.”

John Moore, senior investment manager at wealth firm RBC Brewin Dolphin, said: “AG Barr has delivered another strong sales update. Profits are also up nearly 14 per cent, beating market expectations and helped in part by lower cost inflation. The appointment of a new CEO provides some clarity for the future too. AG Barr has proven its operational resilience in recent years and, with a strong balance sheet and accelerating growth, it looks well positioned going into 2024/2025.”