Irn-Bru maker AG Barr poised to report hot weather sales boost

Soft drinks group AG Barr is likely to report a sales boost from the long spell of hot weather when it updates on trading on Wednesday.

Investors in the Cumbernauld-based group behind brands including Irn-Bru, Rubicon, Strathmore and Funkin will be hoping the strong momentum reported when it released final results in March has continued.

The firm will also provide an update on the recent industry-wide CO2 shortages, although last month it said it had so far been unaffected as it had invested in additional storage.

Irn-Bru sales rose by 8 per cent to a record high in the year to 27 January, with the Irn-Bru Xtra no-sugar version selling the equivalent of 60 million cans across the UK.

Overall sales at the group also grew, by 8 per cent to £277.7 million, although international sales rose by a more modest 3.8 per cent, blamed in part on “complexities” around the reformulation of products to reduce sugar.