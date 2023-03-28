Irn-Bru maker AG Barr enjoys double-digit sales growth and signals end of era: DRS on course

Irn-Bru maker AG Barr has entered an “investment phase” after delivering double-digit sales growth but also signalled the end of an era with the departure of family member Robin Barr.

Chief executive Roger White hailed an “excellent financial performance” as he revealed that annual revenues had risen by 18.2 per cent on a reported basis to £317.6 million. Adjusted profit before tax topped £43.5m in the year to January 29, up 13.3 per cent on the previous 12 months. The board is recommending a final dividend of 10.6p per share to give a proposed total dividend for the full year of 13.1p, a 9.2 per cent increase on the year before.

White, who in 2004 became the first chief executive from outside the Barr family, said: “Over the past 12 months we delivered an excellent financial performance and made significant progress across our strategic objectives, an achievement only made possible by our committed and hardworking teams. Our strategy to build and develop a multi-beverage portfolio capable of significant long-term growth is progressing well.

“We are now in an investment phase, designed to capitalise on the strategic growth opportunities ahead. We do anticipate a short-term impact on operating margins, as a result of the combination of this investment, ongoing inflationary cost pressures, and the initial dilutive impact from the Boost acquisition. This growth and investment phase will support the rebuilding of our operating margin over the medium term and the creation of a stronger and more sustainable business.”

The Cumbernauld-based group also said it was well advanced in its preparations for Scotland’s deposit return scheme (DRS), currently due to go live in August, saying it had the potential to increase the availability and quality of recycled material, as well as supporting the firm’s long-term circular packaging goals. It has previously warned that the introduction of DRS has the potential to “impact consumer purchasing behaviour”.

Meanwhile, the group, whose other brands include Boost, Funkin and Moma, said that after 62 years with the business Robin Barr had informed the board of his decision not to seek re-election at May’s annual shareholder meeting. Following a board succession planning process, it was also announced that Julie Barr will relinquish her company secretarial duties and subject to shareholder approval will join the board as a non-executive director.

Chairman Mark Allen said: “We are hugely indebted to Robin for all his years of service, not to mention the balanced and insightful guidance he has provided to the board as the business has developed across the last 60 years or so. I am delighted that Julie will join the board in due course and I am certain her experience and skills will complement and further strengthen our board capabilities.”

John Moore, senior investment manager at wealth firm RBC Brewin Dolphin, noted: “AG Barr continues to pop. Despite a tough backdrop, trading remains strong and the company’s positive momentum continues, with recent acquisitions making a positive contribution to the bottom line. Cost pressures remain a concern and have heightened a little since AG Barr last updated the market, but the company is demonstrating its ability to successfully mitigate this issue.”