IoD Scotland names new national director

The Institute of Directors (IoD) Scotland has named Malcolm Cannon national director Scotland, replacing David Watt who late last year announced his plans to retire.

Cannon will assume the role in September.

He joins from Cricket Scotland, where he is credited with helping to restructure the organisation, recruiting a new board of directors, as well as introducing new membership groups and income streams.

Previously, he led both property marketing firm ESPC and wellington boot brand Hunter – where he was “pivotal” in introducing the footwear to a new audience and extending the product range, with the firm achieving turnover of £25 million within two years.

IoD Scotland chair Aidan O’Carroll said Cannon has a “great reputation for reinvigorating a brand and taking it to the widest possible audience”, adding: “His vision and ambition to grow the organisations he has worked with is clearly demonstrated in the great results that have been produced under his leadership.

“As we transform the IoD here in Scotland to be the leading organisation that attracts directors and other leaders across all sectors, Malcolm will bring a dynamic approach that I have no doubt will reinforce our relevance in the business community.”

Cannon said he has “large shoes to fill”, adding: “It is a privilege to be given this opportunity to work with an iconic organisation that has supported business leaders for over a century.”

Watt’s plan to step down as executive director was announced in October. Watt – one of the longest-serving heads of a business organisation north of the Border – planned to find new ways to support the business community.