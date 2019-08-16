Investor confirms new opening date in Cumbernauld Retail Park

Have your say

A pet supplies chain has finally revealed when it will swop one Cumbernauld retail park for another next month.

Pets at Home has been trading from the Westway Retail Park for several years but management have opted for a location change at the opposite end of the town

They will join tenants like Aldi, Simply Food and Home Bargains at the Cumbernauld Retail Park .

We can now confirm that the grand opening for the new store will take place on Friday, September 27.

The company has agreed to provide more details about the opening nearer the time - including the amount of jobs involved.