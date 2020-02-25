Investment veteran Harry Nimmo takes new position at Aberdeen Standard

Aberdeen Standard Investments has announced changes that will see one of its longest-standing investment heads take on a new role.

After 27 years as head of smaller companies, Harry Nimmo is to step away from the people and commercial management responsibilities he has successfully undertaken during this time.

Deputy head of smaller companies, Andrew Paisley, has been promoted to global head of smaller companies and will succeed Nimmo.

The firm said that Nimmo would be focusing on managing the top performing ASI UK Smaller Companies Fund, Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust and other UK smaller company portfolios. He will also oversee the launch of ASI’s global mid cap strategy alongside Anjli Shah.

Abby Glennie has been appointed deputy head of smaller companies.

Paisley and Glennie will be responsible for the management of the eight-strong team, the commercial strategy and also represent the smaller companies team on the ASI equities management committee. They will commence their new roles from 31 March.

Nimmo said: “After over a quarter of a century in this role, it is the right time to hand the baton to Andrew who will do a fantastic job alongside Abby. I’m looking forward to focusing on my UK smaller companies portfolios and working with Anjli on the new global mid cap strategy.”

