Investment pays off for recruitment firm Eden Scott

Recruitment firm Eden Scott has seen investment in its team and new technology pay off after reporting a double-digit hike in turnover.

Revealing a 13 per cent year-on-year rise in turnover to £13.5 million, the firm said fee income had returned to the levels experienced during the height of the oil and gas market in Aberdeen resulting in a “healthy six-figure” profit.

Eden Scott, which was established in 2003, has more than 60 staff in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Belfast. It recruits into 19 different sectors.

The firm said recruitment in the oil and gas sector had largely been replaced by a strengthening renewable energy sector. It pointed to “significant” contract wins to supply the Moray East and NnG offshore wind farms supplementing the work already carried out on the Moray West, Vikinger, East Anglia One and Inchcape projects.

The business has also grown its technology team to meet the “increasing demands” of the data science, biotech and life sciences sectors.

Reporting its 2018/19 results, the firm said it had made a “sizeable investment” in the latest recruitment software, leading to improved internal efficiencies, and enabling customers, candidates and clients to manage their own accounts.

Co-founder Michelle Lownie said: “We’ve always challenged the industry to set a higher standard in terms of customer service and staff recognition, so it’s reassuring when our results show that a good, well-run businesses can prosper when they focus on their people.

“Returning to the fee levels experienced during the height of the oil and gas market in Aberdeen is providing us with a great platform to launch our ambitious five-year strategy. It’s an exciting time at Eden Scott,” she added.