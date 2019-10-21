Investment firm Multrees expands Edinburgh base

Multrees Investor Services is eyeing a growth push to tackle Scotland’s digital skills gap as it expands into larger Edinburgh premises.

The financial services provider, which currently has more than £11 billion of assets under administration, has taken up a new tenancy on the capital’s Princes Street to accommodate its growing team.

Its new base offers capacity for further expansion of its 80-strong staff, with chief executive Chris Fisher focusing on the firm’s apprenticeship programme as part of an effort to tackle the digital skills shortage in the finance sector.

Multrees provides outsourced platform services and technology for investment firms such as financial advisers, wealth managers, private banks and family offices.

The fintech, which also has a London branch, has made a commitment to employ “more apprentices than ever before” to help meet demand in areas such as data management and operational analysis.

Chief executive Chris Fisher said: “Our new central Edinburgh office reflects our confidence that we can continue to grow our profits by winning new client relationships, building our assets under administration, and expanding our own team in both our Edinburgh and London locations over the coming years.

“Apprenticeships can secure a pipeline of talent for both our business and the industry as a whole, and so far it has been a great investment, with 75 per cent of our previous apprenticeships still with Multrees four years after our initial programme.”

