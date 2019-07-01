Inverness legal sector takeover

Legal firm Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie (WJM) has acquired the practice of Calum I Duncan Corporate Lawyers in Inverness.

The move comes as Calum Duncan announces his retirement, with WJM continuing to provide legal services to all of his clients.

WJM, which operates from offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Inverness, Dunblane and Dunfermline, will also oversee the safe storage and retention of all deeds and documents currently held on the clients’ behalf.

Angus MacLeod, partner at WJM and head of the firm’s Inverness office, said: “Calum is an incredibly well-known and very well-respected lawyer throughout the Highlands and Islands.

“We’ve worked together closely over the past few months to ensure all Calum’s clients’ information and caseloads can be transferred seamlessly.

“The combined skillset of our highly experienced team along with their strong local connections mean we have an innate understanding of life and business in this part of the country.”

Duncan added: “I have the greatest respect for the team at WJM and have every confidence that any work entrusted to the firm by my clients will be carried out to the same high standard, and with the same attention to detail, that I have provided throughout my career.”

The announcement follows a raft of new hires and an office expansion at WJM’s Inverness branch, which has seen staff numbers at the Highlands operation rise from 18 to 25.