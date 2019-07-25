Inverness group Gael Force launches Canada base

Have your say

Gael Force Group has established a Canadian base as it grows its offering across the Atlantic.

The Inverness-based supplier of aquaculture equipment, technology and services has launched a base in Newfoundland and Labrador that will supply its Canadian customers with a range of services including commercial fishing support.

Gael Force is currently building feeding barges and designing and supplying technology equipment for new sites in the Atlantic Canada region.

The firm, whose clients including Norwegian seafood company Mowi, hailed a number of new contract wins since the start of the year.

Gael Force business development director Stephen Divers said he had seen first-hand how the industry can positively impact rural economies.

He added: “The similarities between Newfoundland and Labrador and the Highlands and Islands of Scotland give us tremendous confidence that aquaculture can be transformative for the area.”