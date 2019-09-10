Inspectors praise Glenrothes care home

Lomond Court Care Home in Glenrothes has received a glowing report from the Care Inspectorate.

The Woodside Way facility was rated as ‘Very Good’ in ‘how well do we support people’s wellbeing?’ and ‘how well is care and support planned?’.

The inspectors were full of praise for the team, highlighting the team’s warm and caring interactions with residents.

Lomond Court’s achievements reflect parent company HC-One’s commitment to being the care provider of choice across its family of homes for individuals looking for the kindest care and support.

This is also demonstrated by the home achieving a 9.8/10 average rating on carehome.co.uk, the sector’s leading care home comparison website.

Home manager Beba Graham said: “Thank you to everyone at Lomond Court for their continuous hard work which has resulted in this amazing result.”

HC-One area director Mike Shea added: “I would like to congratulate the team at Lomond Court on their impressive report and thank everyone for their commitment to providing the kindest care for each and every resident.”