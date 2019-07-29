Inoapps pumps funds into Linlithgow hub

Tech firm Inoapps is pumping £700,000 into its Linlithgow-based global products division, relocating to new premises and looking to grow headcount.

The company has agreed a five-year lease on a 7,500-square-foot office within its partner Oracle’s main Linlithgow campus building, outgrowing its previous office next to the campus as numbers have risen from 12 to more than 55 staff across the Central Belt in the past three years.

Phil Burgess, MD of Inoapps UK, said the move will bring skills training to the local community. Picture: Paul T Cowan

The move is part of a broader company-wide investment by the Aberdeen-headquartered firm, which also has premises in London and Derby as well as international offices in the US, Malaysia and Singapore.

Inoapps shares its new base with digital technology trade body Scotland IS and non-profit organisation the Scottish Business Resilience Centre. The new office is equipped with state-of-the-art video conferencing, audiovisual facilities and additional meeting rooms. Inoapps intends to use the additional space to expand its Digital Skills Academy, an initiative that provides internal training and development for its own employees as well as carrying out outreach work with Scottish schools.

The company, an Oracle Platinum Partner, specialises in delivering Oracle applications, technology, hardware and cloud services, with key sectors including energy and financial services.

Phil Burgess, MD of Inoapps UK, said: “The move into the Oracle Campus is part of a significant investment into our UK and international business and the wider community. We are constantly evaluating new industry sectors internationally and developing products with industry-specific functionality to complement Oracle’s core solutions. Our products division in Linlithgow is the hub of this activity.

“The new state-of-the-art office will enable us to continue to grow our team to support this key aspect of our business. It will also strengthen the already-close working partnership we have forged with Oracle.

“This facility also plays an important role in addressing the skills gap by working with local schools to encourage and inspire more young people to pursue careers in digital technology.”