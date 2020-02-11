Industry veteran becomes chief operating officer at Aberdeenshire Stats Group

Oil services company Stats Group has bolstered its management team with the appointment of industry veteran Garry North as chief operating officer.

With more than 40 years’ experience in the engineering and oil and gas industries, North has held senior operational management roles in Europe, North America and the Middle East.

Headquartered in Aberdeenshire, Stats offers pipeline services to the global oil, gas and petrochemical industries. It also has operations in Edmonton in Canada, Houston in the US, Abu Dhabi and Qatar in the Middle East, as well as Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

Group chief executive Leigh Howarth said: “Garry’s strong leadership qualities and his demonstrated ability to lead diverse teams, in different geographies, will deliver tangible benefits to the group.”

North added: “Stats Group is well established, highly regarded in its specialist field but remains entrepreneurial and inventive in addressing the pressing issues faced by its client base. My aim is to identify where we can fine tune and improve established procedures and to look at fresh ways of getting the optimum performance from the resources at our disposal.”

North has held executive positions in the aerospace, defence, petrochemicals and manufacturing industries, where he achieved “significant” business improvement.

