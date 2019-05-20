Industry expert takes up chair at salmon firm Loch Duart

Salmon farming business Loch Duart has unveiled a change of chairman.

Scottish seafood industry expert Alistair Erskine takes over from Andrew Barbour, who has held the role since 2008 having joined the group as a non-executive director in 2002.

The firm, which is based in Sutherland and the Uists, said the handover came during a “significant” year for the business, which is about to mark 20 years of farming its salmon.

Managing director Alban Denton said: “Loch Duart is very fortunate to be appointing Alistair Erskine, whose understanding of the Scottish and UK seafood markets and the global importance of this industry, runs side by side with our growing, international ambitions.

“Alistair’s industry insight and commercial acumen is widely known. He has long been at the forefront of the seafood sector, having previously owned the Edinburgh Salmon Company (ESC) which he built into one of the largest salmon processors in the Scottish Highlands.”

Erskine, whose time in the seafood industry also includes managing J W Seafoods, seafood processor Allen & Dey and salmon farming company Highland Fish Farmers, said: “It’s an exciting time to be joining Loch Duart and I look forward to working with them as the business continues to grow and build on its reputation for extraordinary salmon which is loved around the world.

“I have a passion for the seafood sector and look forward to bringing my experience of running businesses in salmon farming, salmon processing and smoking to support this amazing company and brand.”

Loch Duart produces some 5,000 tonnes per year and employs about 115 people in the Hebrides and Sutherland. The salmon produced by the firm is supplied to leading hotels, restaurants and retailers in the UK and overseas.