Indian millionaire launches first of three Highland hotels

A hotel group owned by an Indian millionaire has launched the first of a trio of Highland properties following a £12 million investment.

The Black Sheep Hotel group, part of Sanjay Narang’s Mars Enterprise and Hospitality group, has opened Rokeby Manor, near Invergarry, following a major refurbishment programme.

The 13-bed property, formerly called Craigard Guest House, is a Victorian country house built in 1840 and retains many of its original features. Its offering includes the Emily’s Byre restaurant, which serves authentic Indian cuisine.

It is soon to be followed by the Cluanie Inn at Glenmoriston and The Whispering Pine Lodge at Spean Bridge, both set to open this summer.

The group purchased the three hotels for £3m and has since invested a further £9m in refurbishments, with Sanjay's sister and business partner Rachna leading the design project. The pair travelled to the Highlands last year for a hiking holiday

Narang, who has now relocated from India to Glengarry, said: “We fell in love with the Highlands on our first visit and decided to make this considerable investment, ensuring that other visitors can be as impressed as we are with the beauty of the area.”