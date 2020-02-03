Indian craft brewer lands in Scotland with 'world's fastest growing beer brand'

An Indian brewer which claims its craft lager is one of the world’s fastest growing beer brands is launching in Scotland.

Three varieties of Bira 91, manufactured by New Delhi-headquartered B9 Beverages, are now available in 330ml bottles across the UK.

The Blonde Lager, White Ale and Indian Pale Ale craft beers will also be released on draught, with a can format currently in development. The range is made to ­Belgian ­recipes and brewed and ­bottled in India.

B9 Beverages said it is now seeking listings with UK supermarkets and key ­on-trade partners to further drive its presence in the ­British market.

The Indian group is also planning a consumer roll out on April Fool’s Day – the 91st day of the year – to target millennials in towns and cities across the UK by “engaging in playful consumer sampling and geo-targeted social media campaigns”.

Bira 91 founder Ankur Jain said: “To date, globally, Bira 91 has had a disruptive presence in the market of craft beer.

“Bira 91 extends the craft beer market’s reach to UK millennials, who have quickly fallen in love with the playful brand around the world.

“Craft beer is now in a new world, with massive opportunities for new consumers coming into the category and new markets yet untouched by flavour in the beer category.”