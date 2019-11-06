Independent coffee chain Bob & Berts opens in Kirkcaldy

Independent coffee chain Bob and Berts has opened its new £300,000 shop in Kirkcaldy.

The official launch of the High Street branch of the Nothern-Ireland based business took place today (Wednesday) at noon.

Staff outside Bob and Berts coffee shop which opened this morning. Pic: George McLuskie.

Bob and Berts opened its doors this morning and staff are looking forward to welcoming locals. Pic: George McLuskie.

And the move will create 20 new jobs in the town.

A pre-opening event took place this morning when Facebook competition winners were invited along to see the store, which is based in the former Next unit, before it opened to the public after winning access to a pre-opening event.

Their prize included ordering anything from the menu for free as well as receiving a special goodie bag.

Also invited along were bloggers and local business representatives.

Facebook competition winners, bloggers and business representatives were the first people to have a look inside the new shop. Pic: George McLuskie.

David Ferguson, co-owner of Bob & Berts, said the whole team are excited to be launching their latest store in Kirkcaldy.

He said: “We’re really looking forward to coming to this wonderful part of Scotland and bringing our ‘Proper Coffee & Great Grub’ with us. Bob & Berts is a Northern Irish coffee and food chain which has been rejuvenating high streets across NI and Scotland.

“We’re a young company, having started in 2013 in the coastal town of Portstewart, but since then we’ve been popping up everywhere!

“We pride ourselves in our extensive offering of high quality food and drinks and our food is freshly prepared to order.

“Our coffee is carefully crafted by our trained baristas. Our menu covers

everything from big fry-ups to healthy salads, with an extensive gluten free, veggie and vegan offering now available. We’re famous for our shakes, cakes and fantastic bakes and we can’t wait to share them all with you in Kirkcaldy.”

Colin McClean, co-owner, added: “We’ve had our eye on Kirkcaldy for a while, following the success of our store in Dunfermline.

“Our arrival will result in the creation of 20 jobs initially, with potential for more in the future.

“We’re opening in what was formally the ‘Next’ store on High Street, a premises which has been vacant for a long time.

“We are hoping that the presence of our brand will significantly boost High Street footfall in Kirkcaldy.”